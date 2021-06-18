Letter: Heitkamp needs to retract her comment

Back in March former Senator Heidi Heitkamp appeared on the Bill Maher show. When the topic veered into cancel culture, he asked about Gina Carano, the former Mandalorian actress recently canceled by Disney.

Heidi then casually called Carano a Nazi, i.e. an adherent of one of the most evil ideologies ever invented by man. When Maher pushed back, Heidi then claimed Carano associated with white supremacists.

What white supremacists did Heidi have in mind? Could it be Ben Shapiro with the Daily Wire, who hired her after her Disney firing? Shapiro is white, but he is also an observant Jew who wears a yarmulke.

But why call Carano a Nazi? Is it because she supports Trump? If so, this would mean that Heidi thinks the majority of North Dakota voters are Nazis.

The Instagram post that got Carano fired: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children... Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"