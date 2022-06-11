Letter: Heilman will fight to protect freedom

It has been a challenge and a pleasure to serve the people of District 7 as their Representative in the state legislature for the past 10 years. I am particularly happy that District 7 has endorsed someone very capable to fill the seat I currently hold. Matt Heilman was endorsed at our well-attended convention, where he exhibited the qualities of someone who is running for the right reasons. Although fairly young, he is very principled. As a guest of mine during the legislative session, his questions and discussion were always with the perspective of “How does this affect people’s freedom?” “How does this affect state spending and our ability to decrease taxes?” We really need more people serving us in the legislature with these sorts of questions in mind. Matt Heilman is a solid person to carry on the fight for freedom and responsibility to taxpayers that is all too often a fleeting peripheral thought for others. I hope the voters of District 7 will bring Matt into the State House. He will serve us well.