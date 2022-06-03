Letter: Heilman brings pro-life stance

On June 14, I will have the immense privilege of casting my vote for Matt Heilman. He is an endorsed Republican, running for the state House of Representatives in District 7. I wholeheartedly support him, his platform and his bid for election. I stand behind him for a myriad of reasons -- one being his pro-life stance. Matt defines and values life, from conception to natural death. His convictions regarding the sanctity of life, are unwavering and firmly settled. His strong Christian values inform the entirety of his platform. Yet, the pro-life pillar -- in particular -- resonates with me. It gives me great confidence and peace of mind, knowing that my vote for Matt Heilman will be wise and well placed. It's not often that a candidate of his caliber, will step up and commit to public service. How fortunate for District 7 residents to have such a stellar choice! I urge you to join me in supporting Matt, come Election Day. In doing so, your vote will ensure real and meaningful change and your voice will be superbly represented. All lives deserve to be advocated for -- yours, mine and the unborn as well. If you desire to enhance and enrich the morality of our legislative body, then Matt Heilman will not disappoint.