Letter: Hear the evidence, then render verdict

The question is, did the president incite violence against the United States government resulting in disruption of governmental functions? If the answer is yes does that constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors?" If so he must be impeached. Anyone who is charged with a crime where adequate evidence exists to support the charge must face the rule of law available. What some members of the Republican Party seem to be saying is Trump is no longer president therefore let’s just drop the charges. To me this is equivalent to discovering a bank executive absconding with some money, resigning his/her position, then authorities deciding not to prosecute because the person no longer has access to those funds. Hear the evidence, decide guilt or innocence the same as you would demand of a citizen jury and render a just verdict, not a political verdict.