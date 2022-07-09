Letter: Health officials should use independent judgment

The Tribune gives a thumbs up to the availability of COVID “vaccines” for children 6 months and older.

Propagandists for the ND Department of Health assured us from the beginning that the vaccines are effective and safe. But is a vaccine effective if its limited ability to prevent infection declines in 3 to 4 months (thus requiring endless boosters), if the inoculated can still become infected and spread the virus, if it is ineffective against variants, and if countries with high rates of vaccination still have high rates of infection? Can we trust that the mRNA vaccines are safe if the regulatory agencies are in bed with the vaccine industry, if they were developed and tested in less than a year rather than the normal 5-10 years, if whistleblowers question the integrity of their testing, and if physicians are reporting more and more vaccine injuries?

But when the medical-industrial complex wants the vaccination of babies, the NDDOH falls right in line.

Not everyone is so compliant. Florida has broken with the CDC and will not recommend the jab for healthy children. Unlike our Department, Florida health officials did not uncritically accept CDC assurances. They considered the opinions of dissenting experts who say the sample sizes in the clinical trials were too small to draw conclusions about safety and effectiveness in the general population of very young children. Dr. Pierre Kory, a front-line physician “drowning in the care of vax-injured,” says there is no science supporting COVID vaccination of the very young.

France and Germany have suspended the Moderna vaccine for people under 30 due to safety concerns. Yet our government tells us it is OK to give it babies.

It's high time our Department exercised independent judgment regarding COVID policies. Serve the people of ND, not Fauci and his cabal!

David Crane, Mott