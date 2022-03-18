Letter: Health care workers deserve gratitude

We certainly live in some challenging and often divisive times. Though cooperative synergies are sometimes slow to develop, if at all, we should all agree that we can be thankful for a lot of things we do have. Of those for example, I’m very thankful for our health care organizations and all of their staff and volunteers.

Those individuals have sacrificed a lot and given so much of their time and God given talents to care for those afflicted with COVID, and those of us needing to access routine health care services. Let’s also not forget the sacrifices and support that their families have given them during these times. While COVID numbers for now have decreased and individuals have greater freedom in their daily activities, health care workers continue to be required to follow (CDC) guidance and take the necessary infection prevention precautions to protect themselves, coworkers, patients and family members.

We’ve all had to make sacrifices during the pandemic, but they pale in comparison to the individuals who’ve dedicated their lives in caring for others. If you haven’t done so yet please take the time to express your appreciation to those individuals who work in our health care organizations across the country, in our state and in your hometown. Having worked in health care for over 45 years I can safely say that I’ve never felt a greater respect and admiration for the individuals who work in health care, and the physical and emotional demands that have been placed upon them during these challenging times. But nonetheless their caring and compassion has been unwavering. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all you’ve done, all you continue to do now and in the future. Things are bound to get better!