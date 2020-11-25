Letter: Health care heroes deserve our thanks

On Thursday, Americans celebrate a holiday framed around gratitude. When counting your blessings this Thanksgiving, we, the members of the Sanford Bismarck Board of Directors, ask that you add one more – health care workers.

Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread throughout North Dakota. From Day one of the pandemic, doctors, nurses, therapists and countless other caregivers have come to work daily knowing the risks they face to provide the care our communities require. These health care heroes deserve our greatest respect and thanks.

Our Board couldn’t be prouder of the efforts our health care community has made during the pandemic. We have peace of mind knowing the hours of planning and preparation health systems across the state have dedicated to ensuring each community member who needs care receives it. We are comforted knowing dedicated health care workers are tirelessly working to provide that vital care at patients’ greatest times of need.