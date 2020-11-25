Letter: Health care heroes deserve our thanks

On Thursday, Americans celebrate a holiday framed around gratitude. When counting your blessings this Thanksgiving, we, the members of the Sanford Bismarck Board of Directors, ask that you add one more – health care workers.
Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread throughout North Dakota. From Day one of the pandemic, doctors, nurses, therapists and countless other caregivers have come to work daily knowing the risks they face to provide the care our communities require. These health care heroes deserve our greatest respect and thanks.
Our Board couldn’t be prouder of the efforts our health care community has made during the pandemic. We have peace of mind knowing the hours of planning and preparation health systems across the state have dedicated to ensuring each community member who needs care receives it. We are comforted knowing dedicated health care workers are tirelessly working to provide that vital care at patients’ greatest times of need.
We’ve heard stories of nurses who volunteered to work in a COVID-19 unit, so their colleagues with small children at home wouldn’t have to. Others made alternate living arrangements, so they could continue to serve our community while limiting risk to their families. Many will be on the frontline today caring for patients while we are at home celebrating the holiday. Learning of these sacrifices lift our spirits during a challenging time and make the changes to our daily lives because of the pandemic seem minor by comparison.
While working in health care is never easy, the job has been especially difficult in 2020. These health care heroes deserve all of our gratitude. On Thanksgiving and beyond, please join us, as we give our heartfelt thanks to health care workers in central and western North Dakota, across the state and around the world.
Sanford Bismarck Board of Directors
Ron Ness, chairman, Jim Laducer, vice chairman, Julie Ellingson, secretary, Pete Jahner, Chad Moldenhauer, Chad Wachter, Dave Goodin, Ellen Huber, Wes Engbrecht, Irene Wentz, Doug Jensen, Lisa Chaffee, Susan Lundberg, Dr. Matt Zimny, Dr. John Miller, Dr. Peter Klemin, Dr. Michael LeBeau, Sister Paula Larson, Jim Volk, Wendy Kopp and Robert Schulte
