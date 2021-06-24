Letter: HB1207 hurts workers exposed to asbestos

It was quite shocking that our state legislature, during its latest session, decided that they would give the asbestos manufacturing industry and out-of-state insurance companies a bail out in the form of HB1207. Because of this bill, it will be much harder for North Dakota workers who were exposed to asbestos on the job to seek relief in court at the end of July when this law takes effect.

While I personally have not been exposed to asbestos on the job, I certainly am friends with people who were. Workers were exposed to asbestos in many North Dakota industries including energy, manufacturing and construction, as well as many of our veterans who were exposed in the military.

I’m going to encourage them to take the advice of the North Dakota AFL-CIO and the affiliated local labor unions: get checked out by a doctor for signs of lung damage or cancers, and contact an attorney who specializes in this work to help file a claim before they are out of luck for good.

Dana Hillius, Bismarck

