Letter: Have we forgotten about responsibility?

I spent a lifetime working in K-12 education. Often talking with adolescents about their newly found “rights and freedoms”. I’d share the three-legged stool that our freedoms and rights were built upon. Two legs are freedom and rights. The third leg adolescents often forgot was “responsibility”. They discovered life isn’t all about “me”, but about “us”. Today for some North Dakotans, the buzz word has become their rights and freedoms. Have we forgotten about “responsibility”? It’s all about “me”? North Dakotans have always been proud to take care of, and caring for, each other. Is North Dakota Nice gone? Covid rapidly spreads by droplets from talking, coughing and breathing. Doctors and nurses wear masks in surgeries, protecting themselves, and the patient. I once read Americans are best at finding the answer to a complex problem, then ignoring it. Today North Dakotans are ignoring what’ll save people’s lives. A vaccine isn’t an overnight cure. It’s potentially 70% effective. It’ll take months, possibly longer to properly vaccinate using the currently proposed two-step process. Covid’s moving through North Dakota like a fire. We hear we’re seeing growth in cases because of testing more. Testing or not, the positive rates would be the same. Our nation’s leading medical advisors state that wearing masks are the best “cure” we have. Within eight to 12 weeks we’d significantly slow the progression of Covid. If this had started in July, North Dakota would be in a much better place today. Let’s all get back to being North Dakota Nice. Masks are easy and painless. Do we need million-dollar taxpayer commercials being North Dakota Smart? Let’s be ND CARES (community, agriculture, resources, education, safety) all taking care of, and caring for, each other.