Letter: Haugen best choice for state treasurer

Now that the dust has settled on the primary race for State Treasurer, it’s time to be clear on who is the best candidate and that person is Mark Haugen. With three decades of servant leadership and philanthropy experience in Emergency Medical Services, Mark has demonstrated the skills to lead the state treasurer's office. Mark will also be an excellent steward of taxpayer dollars and will work to integrate new technology into the office.
Mark's vision is to bring leadership, integrity, trust, and transparency to the office of state treasurer. Mark is one of the most honest, respectful, and compassionate people I know. He will also bring an independent voice to the treasurer's office, not influenced by the governor's office, legislative branch, or special interests.
This fall, look past the fancy mailers and take a look at a man that has spent a life of service to the people of North Dakota. I support Mark Haugen for State Treasurer.
DeeAnn Werre, Bismarck
