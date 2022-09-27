Letter: Haugen admirable for standing up for beliefs

I have known Mark Haugen for a number of years. In that time, I have known him to be a man of deep faith, who lives and breathes a moral code that most will never comprehend. I don't understand the continued need to attack him even after he withdrew from the race for the U.S. House. As a long-time Democrat, I have known Mark's stance on life for as long as I have known him.

For those who continue to bash this man, his faith, his character, and his moral code, I encourage you to put your words into action and run for office. Put yourself out there, put up with people constantly attacking that which you believe with your whole heart. Perhaps you will learn something about yourselves in the process.

Mark, I am honored to call you and Sharol my friend. Thank you for being the man you are. For standing by your beliefs even in the face of adversity. It is far easier to compromise your beliefs than it is to stand firmly by them and say "this is who I am."

All, you don't have to like Mark's beliefs. The time for bashing this particular candidate is over. I encourage each of us to move on with our lives. Thank you for your passion, I think that passion is better directed at one of the current candidates for the U.S. House.

Carl Young, Bismarck