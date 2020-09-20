Letter: Hateful response is not acceptable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Human Rights Coalition states unequivocally its support of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community in Minot and throughout North Dakota. Proudly we partner with Magic City Equality and were a sponsor of their recently completed Pride event. We cheered and were encouraged and inspired by the flying of the Pride flag in front of Minot City Hall. We wish to commend city leaders in Minot for their position of inclusion and public acceptance. Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated when the Turtle Mountain tribal government became the first indigenous sovereign nation in North Dakota to sanction same sex marriage.

An unfortunate and saddening event occurred this past week during a City Council meeting in Minot. Several citizens expressed damaging views toward members of the LGBTQ community in response to the flying of the Pride flag.

While we agree that the Pride flag should have never been larger than the U.S. flag, this inadvertent error was quickly corrected.

The hatred that has since been directed towards the LGBTQ community in Minot is unacceptable. Our friends and family in the LGBTQ community deserve kindness just like every other North Dakotan. LGBTQ people simply want to live their lives in a community that respects and accepts them. That's all anyone wants from the place they call home.