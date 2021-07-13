Letter: Hate mail doesn't advance a debate

This morning (July 2), I received my first ever hate mail letter in response to my letter to the editor of June 30 from someone who is intellectually challenged. The liberal use of f-bombs (20) demonstrates that you are incapable of putting together a coherent argument to any of the points/issues I addressed. You are at least capable of changing the fonts in your word processing software and you were able to find my address. Name-calling does nothing to further a discussion on the issues we face (I am NOT “stupid, brain dead, white trash, a fascist or racist”). Many liberals would refer to my positions on various subjects as “redneck” but that is their opinion. The only point I would clearly agree with you on is that I am a supporter of President Trump as he supports the ideals that built this great Country.