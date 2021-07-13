Letter: Hate mail doesn't advance a debate

This morning (July 2), I received my first ever hate mail letter in response to my letter to the editor of June 30 from someone who is intellectually challenged. The liberal use of f-bombs (20) demonstrates that you are incapable of putting together a coherent argument to any of the points/issues I addressed. You are at least capable of changing the fonts in your word processing software and you were able to find my address. Name-calling does nothing to further a discussion on the issues we face (I am NOT “stupid, brain dead, white trash, a fascist or racist”). Many liberals would refer to my positions on various subjects as “redneck” but that is their opinion. The only point I would clearly agree with you on is that I am a supporter of President Trump as he supports the ideals that built this great Country.
As we celebrate our Independence Day, remember that freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Instead of responding anonymously with bile and bitterness, consider defending your beliefs and positions in writing; it is your right as a citizen of the USA.
I will continue to exercise my right as a US citizen to express myself and I will not follow your advice to “pull the plug.”
Rod Kuhn, Bismarck