Letter: Hate crime ordinance shows united community

I support the proposed hate crime ordinance for the city of Bismarck. The tragic shooting at the supermarket in Buffalo is just the latest example of situations where a perpetrator targets people specifically because of some aspect of the victims’ identity, such as ethnicity, religion or sexuality.

One objection stated in the Tribune article was that the proposed ordinance would serve to divide us further during these already divided times. On the contrary, I would say that passing this hate crimes ordinance would show that Bismarck is united against prejudice and hatred towards members of our community.