Letter: Has the time come for North Dakota charter schools?

The past six months have brought much unexpected change and uncertainty. If you are like me, it can be difficult to cope with it all. On top of everything going on with our jobs is the additional uncertainty of being parents to school-aged children. No parenting book prepared us for life in a pandemic.

Our lawmakers made the right decision when they shuttered our schools and adopted an online K-12 education model last spring. What else were they to do? Teachers and administrators worked tirelessly to facilitate a smooth transition, and I am grateful for their efforts. The problem was that our schools are not equipped for online teaching, and many parents and teachers saw firsthand the pitfalls of forcing schools to make a sudden switch to an unfamiliar platform.

As we approach a new school year, parents and teachers are again preparing for the possibility of a sudden shift to online instruction. If only there was a way to better prepare students, teachers, and parents for online learning. If only there were viable alternatives that are both feasible and effective.

Good thing such an option exists.