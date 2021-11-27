Letter: Has our form of government reached its apex?

Has Thomas Jefferson’s great experiment of 1776 about run its course? What is America’s political future?

We are currently a democratic republic. We are democratic because we govern ourselves, and we are a republic because the government’s power is derived from us, its citizens. This means that our government -- federal, state, and local -- is elected by us.

The ”election by the people” is becoming problematic. Are all of America’s voting age adults being given equal opportunity to vote?

Many states, including North Dakota, are making it more difficult, if not impossible, for certain groups of people, such as non-whites, to vote through a myriad of voter suppression methods, under the cover of stopping unproven voter fraud, and gerrymandering. Even the United States Congress is refusing to debate and to vote on Voters’ Rights legislation.

These voter suppressing activities, under the excuse of unproven voter fraud in the 2020 election, suggest that we are heading towards another form of government -authoritarian rule.

Authoritarianism is characterized by the rejection of political plurality (party with majority votes win), the use of strong central power to preserve the political status quo, and reductions in the rule of law (justice be dammed), reduction of importance in the separation of powers (three branches of government), along with reductions in democratic voting.

I will argue that we are very close to satisfying these criteria for authoritarian government.

Considering the recent events going on in the nation and in North Dakota, I am extremely worried about the future of our 245-year-old experimental democratic republic.

It is becoming apparent that certain groups of politicians would like America to regress back to an earlier day in American history where life was simpler and one race ruled.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

