Letter: 'Happy Holidays' shows respect

‘Happy Holidays’ shows respect

We seem to be so divided as a country and there are some media sources that find it financially profitable for it to remain so. Around this time of year, they start to shout such things as “war on Christmas” and “wokeness.” For that reason, I was so glad to see this on my Facebook feed today. It is so true. It reminds us to be kind to our fellow humans. And isn’t that what is one of many reasons to believe it is ‘the reason for the season?’