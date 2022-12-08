Letter: 'Happy Holidays' shows respect

‘Happy Holidays’ shows respect
We seem to be so divided as a country and there are some media sources that find it financially profitable for it to remain so. Around this time of year, they start to shout such things as “war on Christmas” and “wokeness.” For that reason, I was so glad to see this on my Facebook feed today. It is so true. It reminds us to be kind to our fellow humans. And isn’t that what is one of many reasons to believe it is ‘the reason for the season?’
When someone says “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” remember, they’re not doing it because of political correctness. They do it out of respect. Because from Nov. 24 to Jan. 24, there are at least 14 different religious holidays. So, when someone says Happy Holidays, thank them. Because they don’t know what you believe in. It’s called respect. Not a war on Christmas.
So, no matter what your faith or religious celebration, let’s make this time of year a little kinder and take the above to heart.
Deb Arnold, Bismarck