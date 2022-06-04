Letter: Hager will be calm, responsible addition to Bismarck School Board

Josh Hager is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board and would make a wonderful addition to the group. He’s no stranger to the life and times of the youth in our community serving as a coach for baseball, basketball and soccer teams in our community. This work prepares him well for the school board since he gets the opportunity to see, first hand, how our kids are developing and what challenges they face. I’ve heard him say that teacher shortages and teacher retention are key issues for him along with managing student population growth. I know he’ll make good decisions using an approach based on listening carefully and getting all the facts. He will be a calm and responsible addition to the Bismarck School Board and he deserves our support on June 14.