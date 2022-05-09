Letter: Hager a great choice for Bismarck schools

What do we need in a school board member? From my perspective, we need individuals that are reasonable, intelligent and listen well. They need to process a lot of information and then make informed decisions that are in the best interest for our kids, our teachers and our community.

I have known Josh Hager for 12 years and know he possesses all these traits and more. I was so excited when he told me he was running because I know how great he will be for our community. Few people are more “Bismarck” than Josh. He grew up in our community and attended elementary, middle school and high school here and then went on to BSC and the University of Mary. His three boys are in the Bismarck School system and his wife is a teacher. He’s a strong believer in servant leadership and I trust him to be a strong and reasonable voice on the board.

Running for such an important position is more than putting signs in yards. Josh has really put his full focus and energy into this process. He has already taken the time to review school board meeting minutes, watch their videos and study the strategic plan posed on the BPS website. I can say with utmost certainty he is ready to be a great contributor from the very first day. He’s getting my vote on June 14 and I urge you to do the same.

Dustin Hollevoet, Bismarck

