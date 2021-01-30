Letter: Haaland will protect our outdoor heritage

I have been hunting on public lands since I was old enough to walk behind my dad and grandpa on the way to the duck blind. I know the importance of responsibly managing our public lands so that wildlife populations will flourish for generations to come.

That’s why I’m supportive of the nomination of Deb Haaland to lead the Department of Interior. As the first Native American woman ever to be nominated for this job, she brings deep knowledge and passion to issues of public lands, wildlife, and outdoor traditions. She grew up in a public lands state, New Mexico, and grew up like me, eating a diet of wild game and gained a deep reverence for hunting from her grandfather.

Maybe more important is her track record. In Congress, she played a key leadership role in passing the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, which conserve wildlife habitat and expand access for hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation. She is a champion of wildlife corridor conservation, having sponsored both the Wildlife Corridors Act and the Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act.