Letter: Gun vandals cause senseless damage
Letter: Gun vandals cause senseless damage

Look around you at the damage done by gun vandals. What does it cost to replace the highway signs they shoot up? What does it cost to repair all the damage the gun tribe does? They drag televisions and propane tanks into the woods, shoot them, and leave them. Why do we tolerate this? Why not tax the gun vandals on their ammunition and guns to make them pay for the damage they do? Gasoline and diesel fuel are taxed to pay for road damage, why not guns? Cowardly legislators do not have the courage to take on the gun lobby. What happens when a gun crazed fool shoots at a highway sign and hits an innocent child? We all know the answer, more thoughts and prayers.

Mike Quinn, Bismarck

