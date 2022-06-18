Letter: Gun buyers should be evaluated for mental health

The Republican Party is in unison when it comes to attributing the current level of gun violence to mental health (mental illness). I have a partial solution. All prospective gun purchasers must be required to take and pass a mental health (psychiatric) evaluation prior to being able to purchase a gun. This will not have any impact on current gun owners.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck
