Letter: Grocers need competition on credit card fees

The first place where competition falls by the wayside is in setting the fees. Rather than competing like other vendors, virtually all banks that issue Visa and Mastercard cards follow fee schedules set by the two networks and refuse to negotiate. Instead of working with grocers and other merchants – many of whom are also their loyal clients – banks all too often align themselves with the card networks rather than trying to work with the small businesses in their community.

The second place is when it comes to who processes the transactions. When a customer uses a Visa credit card, the transaction can only be processed over the Visa network, and the same for Mastercard. That is even though a dozen networks like Star, NYCE and Shazam – the networks that process debit card transactions – could do the job if allowed.

Credit card routing competition could save grocers and merchants in North Dakota and across the country an estimated $11 billion a year or more, according to payments consulting firm CMSPI. A 2010 law requiring similar routing competition for debit cards has saved merchants $9.4 billion a year, with about 70% of the saving passed along to consumers.