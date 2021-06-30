Letter: Green New Deal is greatest hoax

Thanks to David Crane for a great response (May 1) to Gary Adkisson, Bismarck Tribune publisher’s editorial (April 23) that criticized Sen. Kevin Cramer for referring to the Green New Deal as a “pipe dream.” The Green New Deal is far worse than a “pipe dream”; it’s the greatest hoax/nightmare ever perpetrated. There is no scientific evidence that manmade carbon dioxide causes the temperature to rise or increases the severity of weather events. Former President Obama’s Chief Scientist in the Energy Department, Steven Koonin admitted in his book, Unsettled that mankind’s CO2 emissions will have no significant impact on severe weather events and the world’s temperature. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s projections are based entirely on models that have to be forced to reach their dire predictions.
A message:
To Steve Andrist, Gary Adkisson, and the rest of the “Democratic” media. Stop spreading the lies of the “environmental scientists” and the Democrat Party who are trying to eliminate our way of life.
To Senators Cramer and Hoeven. Stop pushing the Internal Revenue Code Section 29 tax credits for sequestering CO2; tax credits distort the marketplace. Using CO2 for additional oil recovery makes economic sense although environmentalists oppose oil as well. I know you are men of faith – how can you believe a trace gas, CO2 that is a building block of life could be harmful? 90% of annual CO2 releases are from natural causes. You need better research/advice from your staff (icecap.us).
To utility, oil and gas company management, boards of directors and trade groups. Stop groveling for a few tax breaks and develop the intestinal fortitude to stand up and fight back against this hoax. There is no atmospheric wall around China.
To Governor Burgum. Carbon neutrality is a meaningless goal; its only value is “green” political points.
Rod Kuhn, Bismarck