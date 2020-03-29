Letter: Grateful for teachers, school support staff

Thank you to all the teachers and support staff at Highland Acres Elementary and all the other schools across our town and state. As we all enter this new uncharted chapter together of distant learning, it has been great having the support of the teachers behind us, either by phone or email communication, spending extra time making packets of school work with a special note for the kids or the noisy energetic car parade letting the kids know you’re still there for them -- my family thanks you! Thank you for all the times you’ve been there for our kids when we couldn’t just as we are there for them now when you can’t. We are in this together and together we’ll see our children continue to soar. Thank you to all the teachers and support staff that makes our schools so great!