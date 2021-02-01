Letter: Grateful for police finding daughter

On my birthday, Dec. 15, 2020, I posted a missing person poster on my Facebook page to ask the public for help to locate my daughter, Naiyah. It had been over three months since I last heard from her. She had been unlawfully taken by her mother, and I had no idea whether I would ever see her again, or if she was even alive.

To my post I attached a note which said “Today is my birthday and it is almost Christmas. The only gift I really want this year is to find my little girl, Naiyah.”

On Jan. 9, Officer Jeff Gooss of the Beulah Police Department notified me that my daughter was found and was safe. I immediately drove from Oregon to North Dakota to pick her up. I was delighted to meet Officer Gooss in Beulah. He said “I know we didn’t get your daughter back before Christmas, but it was pretty close. Merry Christmas.”

I am so grateful to all the law enforcement officers who helped make my wish come true; it was the best present ever.

Herman Bylenga, Pendleton, Ore.

