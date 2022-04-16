Letter: Grateful for our health care staff

This is a response to a previous letter called "Health care workers deserve our thanks."
I agree with needing to say thanks to health care workers. They have been through so much these past couple of years. The health care workers have been working very hard to help patients in the best way possible. The health care workers have been working long shifts and have been on their feet a lot. I am grateful for everything they have done in the past years and in the years to come.
Brittney Luithle, Bismarck