Letter: Grateful for our Bismarck Tribune

Having seen and read on the Labor Day weekend the printed edition of The Forum of Fargo (one of the two printed editions each week; they also cut to two days a week the print edition of their vassal the Grand Forks Herald) I have a renewed appreciation for MY Bismarck Tribune. Sadly the Forum and the Minot Daily News only deliver their print editions by U.S. Mail. All of which makes me thankful for MY Bismarck Tribune which publishes AND delivers a print edition six days a week with a combined Saturday and Sunday edition. No other daily newspaper in North Dakota can match this level of service to its readers!

Like many readers of The Bismarck Tribune I was disappointed with the way the paper was revamped, including the previous full page of daily comics, but compared to Fargo and Minot we are very fortunate. The only familiar daily print comic strips to survive are GARFIELD and PICKLES, but there is a bright side to the comics. The daily e-edition of The Bismarck Tribune has a page of full color comics, including many of my favorites such as THE BORN LOSER, FRANK & ERNEST, LOLA, and one I have seen in other papers when I travel NON SEQUITUR, which I really enjoy. I’m sure you will find other comic strips included to be enjoyable for you. You have to look to find them, but go to the e-edition and click to open the paper. At the top banner where it reads Pages, click on that and scroll down to page X99 to find the full page of daily comics. On Saturday for the Sunday edition the paper has four full color pages of comics, X96, X97, X908, and X99. All that should be enough to satisfy me and any comic lover.

But there is more for which we should be grateful. I am sure we consistently have the best Sports section in the state. We also have very good local issues coverage along with local and state politics. We also have excellent local columnists several times a month. During the past months of this never-ending campaign season the paper made extra room for all kinds of diverse and pointed Letters to the Editor. I am happy post-election George Will’s columns have been returned as they were cut to allow more political letters.

I urge all of my fellow readers of OUR Bismarck Tribune to continue to subscribe and read our excellent paper which is by far the best and most comprehensive in the state of North Dakota. We want, and we need to keep, OUR Bismarck Tribune to continue to be successful for all of us.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck