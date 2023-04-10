I felt the need to address "North Dakota Nice" this morning. I recently experienced it in a local grocery store parking lot. After loading my car with groceries, I discovered that the battery in it had died a peaceful death. After reaching out to several relatives who were unable to help me I finally was able to reach my grandson who came down with his jumper cables. As we were waiting for results that didn't seem to be coming, a kind gentleman stepped up to ask if he could help. Seeing that the jumper cables didn't seem to produce the desired results, he offered to run home to pick up his device that would accelerate the process. My car came to life after about five minutes and I was able to be on my way to get a new battery.