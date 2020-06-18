Letter: Grateful for biker community

I want to thank our biker community. While I have not personally owned a motorcycle since 1992, I recognize the freedom I enjoyed in a simple machine that I had for several years. Most bikers stand for freedom, as do most militias holed up in the states to the east of the Rockies. With a simple showing of support for our police during the protest a few days removed, the bikers of our community showed that we in the Dakotas, and I would like to include the whole Midwest, including Texas, Wyoming, and maybe Montana, will not sit quietly and watch our great way of life tossed aside to the mobs that have over-run the liberals. So, with great respect and friendship, I say Thank You, to the great everyday members of our society that choose to ride free during their off-times. Thank you for being defenders of freedom.