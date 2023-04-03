I read with great joy that Gov. Burgum vetoed SB 2231 on pronouns and HB 1475 on speed limits. Perhaps the best news yet from this legislative session. This republican bunch is so contrary to traditional republican values of LOCAL CONTROL, free speech, individual rights, common sense, small government, compassion and empathy it makes me ashamed. Gov. Burgum's explanation of his vetoes was so well based on sound reasoning, excellent logic and obvious consideration for the citizens affected by this misguided intrusion into their personal and/or professional lives. It seems any thoughtful legislator on reading his letter and who had voted for these measures would have realized their error of judgement and supported the vetoes. Anyone of normal intelligence can make a mistake but when you have an opportunity to correct that mistake before it does harm and don't your intelligence comes into question. Three cheers and God bless Gov. Burgum who stood up for principles and common sense in the face of great odds.

An aside: I was disappointed that the pronoun bill was introduced at the request of the ND Catholic Conference. That bill does not seem to me to be in keeping the 2nd Great Commandment to love your neighbor as yourself. One more aside: One representatives argument for the speed limit bill was, (driving faster is safer because you pay more attention to your driving then). This seemed to me to make as much sense as a reason we used in high school for driving fast (we all liked to drive fast): "if you drive fast enough you will never have an accident because you will be past the place at which the accident would have happened before it happens.