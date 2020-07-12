Letter: Government makes nothing

With so many people clamoring for the government to give more money away in the face of yet another catastrophe, I am reminded of a saying I heard many years ago that will forever ring true. I was told by a very wise person: "The government makes nothing so, in order for the government to give anyone anything, it must first take it from someone else who has earned it."
When someone thinks they deserve money or property someone else earned one should ask them, "What have you done to deserve what someone else earned?
Dale Wilson, Beulah
