Letter: Government can't give without taking away

I ran across this story of what all too many politicians do, at every level of government.

A third grade class was having an election for a class president. The class would choose the nominees and the candidates would make a campaign speech and the class would vote.

They discussed what kinds of characteristics these students should have. There were many nominations and James and Olivia were picked to run for the top spot.

Both candidates were good kids. The teacher thought James might have an advantage because he got lots of parental support. She had never seen Olivia's mother.

The day arrived when they were to make their speeches. James went first. He had specific ideas about how to make our class a better place. He ended by promising to do his very best. Every one applauded and he sat down.

Now it was Olivia's turn to speak. Her speech was concise. She said, “If you will vote for me, I will give you ice cream.” She sat down.

The class went wild. “Yes! Yes! We want ice cream.”

She would surely say more. She did not have to.