Letter: Governing, parenting have similar goals

Governing and parenting are basically the same. The job is to see to the best interest of those you serve.

When a politician tells us he loves the uneducated; we need to recognize that “education” is not something that is limited to schooling. What we learn from our family, friends and life experiences can be just as important, if not more so, than formal education. Simply, lack of education equals ignorance. No good parent would ever say they love their child because they are ignorant. That statement encourages the child to remain ignorant and ignorance equals suffering in life. When people believe ignorance can lead to love; gang leaders will have an easy time recruiting.

When politicians allow people to depend on the government for their survival; they have done just as poor a job of parenting. If you want to be a good parent you have to understand that one vital lesson is independence. If the child has the ability to provide for themselves, they need to do so. Only poor parents want their children to be dependent on anyone but themselves because that leaves the child at risk of abuse from themselves or others.