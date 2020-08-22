Letter: Gov. Noem should be applauded for response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"South Dakota tries to profit from pandemic," Tribune editorial in the Aug. 14 edition of the Bismarck Tribune slammed South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem for running on online ad offering an alternative to out-of-state businesses to relocate to South Dakota. As stated in the article, "using an online ad in an effort to lure businesses from other states suffering more harshly from the pandemic."

The article went on to mention a variety of suggestive negatives concerning South Dakota with regards to their handling, or not handling the pandemic.

The insinuation was that the online ads welcoming businesses to relocate to South Dakota was an underhanded attempt to lure businesses away from their home states, a dastardly deed of ill repute. No mention was made of the losses of entire blocks of retail businesses that have been, and in some cases continue to be, destroyed in the wake of rioting, pillaging, burning and otherwise destroying property and inflicting harm on innocent people in states such as Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, and others, all in the name of peaceful protest. Really?

Also, while these states condone and support the rioters and looters, they have cut back on their law enforcement agencies placing irrational restrictions both physical and financial on the agencies who are dedicated to "serve and protect" heir citizens.