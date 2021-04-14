Letter: Gov. Burgum should veto anti-masking bill

The North Dakota Legislature’s passage of the anti-masking bill, House Bill 1323, is the latest in moronic leadership that resulted in 1,471 of our citizens dying of COVID. This bill should be called “North Dakota declares open season on its grandmas and grandpas.” For where anti-masking went in our state, deaths followed, horrible smothering deaths inflicted on our most vulnerable residents.

The anti-masking crowd doesn’t believe in science, truth and the sanctity of human life. The truth is that masks were the most effective way of controlling and preventing COVID until immunizations arrived. During most of 2020, when our state was following a “light touch of government and individual responsibility,” North Dakota had among the worst mask wearing and social distancing in the United States. The inevitable happened, North Dakota had the highest COVID death rate in the world for most of 2 months and 62% of our deaths were grandmas and grandpas dying in nursing homes because community members failed to do the right thing, wear a mask. Twelve North Dakota counties have death rates higher than New York City and 30 have highest death rates above the national average.