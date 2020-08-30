Letter: Gov. Burgum is being careless in pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why does Burgum walk in the footsteps of the bottom feeder in the White House; birds of a feather maybe? Just because ND has plenty of hospital capacity, (if true) and are now better able to care for COVID-19 patients than they were in the spring, doesn’t mean our risk level shouldn’t be raised. So, in other words, let the good times roll; we can handle it!

Burgum where is your head? The number of cases are and have been rising dramatically! Or, do figures lie and liars figure? How far do you want figures to mount before you mandate masks and raise the risk level? I’m fearful for parents, educators, bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria workers and kids going back to school.

This sounds like a cesspool on steroids as these kids, asymptomatic or outrightly ill, will spread COVID to their families, grandparents, teachers and all the above. Then, COVID will bump heads with seasonal flu and other upper respiratory viruses we tend to have in the fall and into spring. It’s time for a new governor; one trained in medical science to stabilize and get us on the right track and out of the mess we are in.