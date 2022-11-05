Letter: Goter best advocate for Morton County

This letter is to support Gabrielle Goter for Morton County State's Attorney. I know personally the hard work and diligent effort she has made in support of her county and how respected she is by law enforcement, other attorneys, social workers and the public -- through the state and in fact, the nation. She has consistently put others, including her staff, above her own needs, and is humble, dedicated and devoted to Morton County. When you compliment her, she compliments her staff at the office. Quite simply, it is evident that there is nowhere else she would rather be, and she wants to continue to serve her neighbors and be the great role model she is for other attorneys, law enforcement, social work and for everyone. Even five minutes spent with her would tell you everything you need to know about who you should vote for and why. After all the difficult events that Morton County has been through, you deserve to keep your very own "mama bear" who has continued to persevere despite undeserved obstacles, because that is how important each and every resident is to her. Please carefully consider how precious your vote is and use it to give yourselves the best advocate -- Gabrielle Goter.