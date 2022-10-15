 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP upset by Mund challenge

Gosh Cara, you sure got bashed by the GOP good ol' girl contingent this morning. But hang in there, I already voted. They seem somewhat upset by your challenge. Your opponent voted twice in favor of Trump in impeachment proceedings. Against women's reproductive rights. As did the rest of the GOP contingent. Where is that going these days? Also in today's paper, in section B, a compelling story of obstruction of justice. They are not Democrats. I am, always will be. And I always vote.

Jack Lindvig, Bismarck

