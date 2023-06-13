Glad I’m not a Republican! It’s hard to know where to even begin. All over the U.S., they are banning books instead of reading them, and even the profane Bible is getting banned. (Finally). Indictments all over the place with their last con-artist in chief. Prison sentences for those Republican insurrectionists, and rightly so … I know what I seen. Taking away rights of those that are not like them, like they are not as human as themselves. They complain about illegal immigration, and then a candidate for president, flies them all over the U.S. They force us to use taxpayer money to fund “their” religious schools (whatever happened to separation of church and state). And finally, attacking pronouns! Well, I have some adjectives for these (adjective), idiots! I used to have some respect for their causes and beliefs, even if I didn’t agree with them. They have strayed so far from the center, they’re not even on the same (adjective) planet. They don’t legislate any more -- grandstanding is the only thing they know. They are not problem solvers, they are the problem. The sooner these snowflakes are voted out of office, the better.