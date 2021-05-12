Letter: GOP leaders not representing you

Robert’s Rules of Order and their own by-laws are being suspended, meetings aren’t being announced and/or are limiting people’s ability to attend, false dates are being advertised and meetings are being held in "private" so favored candidates will not face opposition and difficult questions will not be asked.

When districts heads are contacted by phone or text/email regarding meetings, there are either no replies or they "don’t know yet." There is a dark side to ND politics, and the GOP is NOT above it. In fact, they are involved right up to their eyeballs. Do your research before you vote simply by reflex. Ask tough questions before you donate as usual. Watch how they vote, and not what they say. They are supposed to represent YOU. They are representing THEMSELVES.