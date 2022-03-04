Letter: GOP lawmakers complicit with Trump

Republican Party once stood for the constitution, our rights, standing against authoritarian regimes, and just common decency. While individual voters within the party still hold onto these values, it is clear that the reasonable within the party have been largely quiet, and law makers along with talking heads are some of the most fanatical that have completely turned their back on past Republican values and even our country.

Former president Trump largely fueled this movement, the guy who fired the former FBI director for refusing to drop the Russia investigation. Trumps association with Russia during the campaign was eye brow raising, but it was “business” related. Trump meeting with Putin in Helsinki behind closed doors, without any U.S officials, was odd. Trump withdrawing troops from Syria to allow Putin’ military to come in, seemed insane. Trump withholding U.S aid from Ukraine for political dirt was a brazen misuse of power. Trump then brokering the deal with the Taliban before the election, to remove U.S troops from Afghanistan after the election, was clearly a tactical move by GOP that further emboldened Putin. Now Trump openly supports Putin as Russian military invades independent Ukraine. It seems plain to see that the polarizing divide of Trumps presidency and misuse of power was encouraged and used by the GOP and Putin for power.

Prior to this Trump had Republican lawmakers including ND congress members Armstrong, Cramer and Hoeven to host a “Stop the Steal” rally in November 2020 that lead to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Who does it help to destabilize the U.S? Why have Republican lawmakers been complicit and defending Trump in all these actions? Why are the few Republicans who are speaking out, like Liz Cheney, being silenced by the GOP?

Thomas Starks, Lisbon

