Letter: GOP embracing fringe to succeed

GOP embracing fringe to succeed

I agree with Bob Wefald (12-10-22) in his condemnation of Donald Trump’s denial of the 2020 election results and that political fringes should not dictate government policy.

Although Democrats have some extremists in their party, they are not a threat to democracy as within the Republican realm.

Republicans began their support for the upper 10% decades ago with advocacy in ideas such as the “trickledown theory,” supporting the military/industrial complex, privatization, destroying social security and Medicare, embracing neoliberalism, denying climate change and renouncing any national health care policy.

Because the majority of Americans, including Republicans, do not agree with these conservative policies, in order to win, Republicans ignore policy and forge alliances with extremists to divert attention from their destructive policies that the citizenry would reject.

Example: When Eisenhower campaigned for president, he refused to push Eugene McCarthy’s blatant paranoia over Communism. He loathed him and yet, the Republican Party convinced Eisenhower that many Americans do believe McCarthy and this alliance is necessary to win. Thus, Eisenhower had to support an extremist who was harmful to democracy.

Examples of these alliances were McCarthyism, the John Birch Society, pro-tobacco organizations, global warming deniers, the Religious Right, and the Tea Party movement.

Just as in Eisenhower’s day, today’s Republicans must embrace fringe groups in order to win elections as well as stifle fair elections through Citizens/United and gerrymandering.

The Republicans adopted no platform in 2020 because Trumpism was not exactly Republican philosophy. Instead, today, they have aligned with extremists such as militia movements, the NRA, COVID, election, and global warming deniers, white male supremacists, QAnon, movements suppressing women, racial, and religious rights, where most have little to do with government policy.

Wefald and others must recognize the Republicans were a respectable party back in the 1950s.

Today they embrace the Golden Rule; “he who has the gold: rules.”

Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan