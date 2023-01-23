Letter: GOP bills wage war on trans community

Republicans wage war on trans people, free speech, with SB 2199.

“If the Jew did not exist, the anti-Semite would invent him.”

Jean-Paul Sartre said that in 1944. Later, Nazis lost the war; and open hatred of Jews became unpopular. So, conservatives have had to invent Jew after Jew after Jew for us to hate instead. First it was Black civil rights agitators in the 1950s. Then gay people in the 1980s. Then Muslims in the 2000s. Then immigrants in the 2010s. Now, conservatives have selected trans people as their latest scapegoat minority.

All bigotry is and looks the same. Conservative talking heads tell us “transhumanist elites” are trying to overthrow “Western civilization” via trans people – echoing The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion. They call trans people “groomers”, trying to “trans” our children – echoing Blood Libel and other accusations of child-predation used to justify Jewish mass-murders, Black lynchings, and gay-bashing. Today, right-wing rhetoric is causing a rising wave of hate crimes against LGBTIA people.

As the latest in their escalating war on trans existence, Republicans in the ND Legislature have introduced SB 2199, a bill to mandate all employers to misgender trans people – even those who have had surgeries and changed their legal sex – something known scientifically to increase trans suicidality. This is mandated speech, in violation of First Amendment, for sole purpose of persecuting a minority.

If you love your trans neighbor, please visit ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/committees/senate/judiciary, and email the committee members to ask them to vote “Do not pass” on SB 2199; then go to “Find my legislator” in the drop-down menu at top of page, and email your legislators to ask them to vote “No” on SB 2199, if it comes to floor.

To the legislators introducing these hateful bills — You will meet the King of Love when you die.

Elia Jay Scott, Fargo