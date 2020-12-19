Letter: Good work, North Dakota – now don’t let our guard down

So, please, fellow North Dakotans – let’s continue to show the rest of the country that we’ve got the fortitude and grit to continue to do the right things, even if they are difficult. Because if we do, the New Year truly will be happy – especially with the expanding availability of vaccines. And please get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn. Community-wide vaccination is our only real path out of the pandemic and back to a more normal situation. Without it, we can expect the virus to continue marching through our state until nearly all of us have become infected – with untold hospitalizations and deaths. While the manufacture and distribution of the new vaccines has indeed been done at Warp Speed, testing of the safety and efficacy of them has not. The time-honored protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have been followed rigorously for this vaccine, and when our names are called, the three of us will enthusiastically receive our shots. We encourage you to do the same.