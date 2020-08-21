Letter: Good reason to question Trump executive orders

There will be an outpouring of support for the president for his attempt to issue executive orders to “help the American public.” There is good reason to question that support from both the supporters and the president.
The president has said he is a master negotiator. His book title is “The Art of the Deal”; but, at a critical time in history, where was the president during the negotiations for the stimulus package? He was having the negotiators stall while he drew up a set of executive orders that he knew would likely go nowhere. This “deal” was all about making him look good while doing absolutely nothing for the American public.
This “deal” includes the payroll tax being eliminated for a while. That tax is what pays for Medicare and Social Security. Not paying lessens every working person's chances at a decent retirement. It also lessens the chances for the survival of The Affordable Care Act, which Trump despises but helps provide health care to millions of people.
The educated aren't indoctrinating people into self-destructive behavior; the president is. He has even given us the formula for the destruction. The time to negotiate is good when the other party wants something but best when the other party needs something. As our needs increase, so will the president's ability to negotiate for what he wants. Remember, the book is about the art of dealing. It is not about making friends, being a good person or showing responsibility. It is about getting what someone wants. If the president really wanted to negotiate a fair stimulus package; he would have been at the negotiations. We should be careful of what he does want. He could back us into a corner that we can't negotiate our way out of, thus ending the “deal.”
Eric Thompson, Bismarck
