Letter: Good reason to question Trump executive orders

There will be an outpouring of support for the president for his attempt to issue executive orders to “help the American public.” There is good reason to question that support from both the supporters and the president.

The president has said he is a master negotiator. His book title is “The Art of the Deal”; but, at a critical time in history, where was the president during the negotiations for the stimulus package? He was having the negotiators stall while he drew up a set of executive orders that he knew would likely go nowhere. This “deal” was all about making him look good while doing absolutely nothing for the American public.

This “deal” includes the payroll tax being eliminated for a while. That tax is what pays for Medicare and Social Security. Not paying lessens every working person's chances at a decent retirement. It also lessens the chances for the survival of The Affordable Care Act, which Trump despises but helps provide health care to millions of people.