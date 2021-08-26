Letter: Good cop, bad cop

The occurrence here in Bismarck, N.D., is unpleasantly reminiscent of the case of murder by police in Minneapolis, Minn. I consider myself a strong supporter of our law enforcement and I respect the sometimes very difficult job they must do to “protect and serve” us citizens. I also believe offenders worsen their own situation when they refuse to follow officers’ directives. Unfortunately, there are officers like the one in Minneapolis who should not carry a badge or weapon. When these become apparent, they should be removed even if their union strenuously (and mistakenly) fights to protect them. I hope that is not the case here, but the video of the event is certainly disheartening, if not damning. The attempt to reframe the “Do you want to fight?” as anything but bad behavior by the officer that said it is ridiculous. One also hears the skateboarding "offender" repeatedly saying "I'm sorry". Thank God this did not escalate further.