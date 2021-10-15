Letter: Goehring's opinions on health worrying

I just read Ag Commissioner Goehring's op-ed in the Oct. 13 Tribune.

One can only hope that he could generate as much rage against big corporations for abuses of livestock producers in the market. Or, that he might rail against the monopolistic gouging by the international corporations that seem to provide most agriculture production inputs to farmers and ranchers these days.

And one can only wonder when such words come out of the mouth of someone who is legally responsible to enforce many health-related requirements on the production of foodstuffs ranging from dairy products to meat to honey to grains. This person is also required under law to ensure the safe use of all pesticides in North Dakota.

You ought to stay in your lane, Dougie. I'm quite worried that you really don't believe in any of the health, safety and quality requirements you supposedly enforce in this state to ensure the wholesomeness of our food.

Do I really now have to avoid foods that proudly carry the seal "Pride of Dakota" rather than seek them out? Your words will give me pause every time I go shopping for supper. You might just be that crappy public servant that I've always suspected you were.

Jeff Weispfenning, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0