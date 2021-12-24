Letter: God's word provides hope amid turmoil

As we approach this Christmas season at a time when our nation and the world are in such turmoil and strife -- like nothing I have seen in my more than 70 years of living -- I wanted to take a moment to try to offer hope. All of it takes me back to a time nearly 40 years ago when I was in such a state, not because of something like Covid, but going through a rough time in my life. A friend I did not know well invited me to coffee and shared her faith with me. I had gone to church all of my life, yet at that moment she shared with me her faith in Jesus Christ. I listened and prayed with her and it was the greatest moment of my life. In fact as this world continues to get darker and darker and humanity struggles with all we are dealing with, I still feel that peace in my heart that day we prayed together. I want to encourage all who will listen, please turn to God as I did. The words aren't important but ask the Lord (Christ Jesus) to come into your heart, to forgive you of your sins and ask him to be your savior. He will take over your life and give you the assurance of living with him forever. You will never regret it, I assure you. Get a copy of his word, the Bible or even a new testament and read it every day -- it will encourage you. No matter what comes your way, no matter what you have done, God loves you and wants to be with you each and every day. God bless you.