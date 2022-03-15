Letter: God would want our vulnerable cared for

The Lord says however you treat the lesser of my people you treat me -- and 800,000 vulnerable people died because politics said the science of vaccines and masks was false. Nurses, doctors, EMTs and hospitals worked until exhausted day after day to care for the sick and politics called them liars and 800,000 of God's vulnerable died. When a vaccine was developed that protected God's vulnerable, politics refused to obtain it and 800,000 of God's vulnerable died. God says he will come to judge how we treated his vulnerable people, his widows and orphans and 800,000 of them died because people let politics, Facebook misinformation and disregard for laws meant to protect these innocents take precedence over the Lord they profess to follow. They slandered the health profession calling the virus a big hoax to make money -- the very people who day after day risked their own lives and the lives of their families to take care of people with the virus. It was their right they said -- and 800,000 of God's vulnerable died. Come Lord Jesus and judge on behalf of the 800,000 people who did not have to die.